Andhra Pradesh: Three opposition leaders join YSRCP

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Three leaders from opposition parties joined the ruling YSR Congress party on Tuesday in the presence of party supremo and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Former MLA Akula Satyanarayana left Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP) and joined YSRCP today.



He was BJP MLA from Rajahmundry Assembly constituency in 2014 and joined the JSP ahead of 2019 Assembly elections in the state. However, he lost the poll.

"I liked the thoughts of Jagan Reddy and joined his party. Jagan is committed to fulfilling the manifesto promises and is already going ahead of fulfilling the promise of liquor ban. I resigned from the JSP and joined YSRCP," Satyanarayana said.

Former Chairman of Andhra Pradesh SC Corporation and TDP leader Jupudi Prabhakar Rao also joined YSRCP.

He said that Reddy is working in the direction of fulfilling the poll promises.

"His government is functioning well. Jagan fought on public issues for 10 years before he became the Chief Minister. I have joined YSRCP without expecting any power or cabinet rank position," Rao added.

Andhra Pradesh Congress unit secretary Dasu Venkatrao also joined YSRCP. (ANI)

