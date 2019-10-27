Andhra Pradesh: Woman complains against husband for marrying second time

Ibrahimpatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): A woman has complained to the police against her husband for marrying second time after meeting a woman on social media platform TikTok.

"One woman came to us today and gave a report about her husband. She has no children after ten years of marriage. Her husband is working in Vijayawada Thermal Power Station (VTPS) as a junior plant assistant," said police.

"Recently, he met with a girl on TikTok and married her. However, after an intervention of elder people in the family, he left that girl. But the woman says that her husband is harassing her. We have registered a case. We will investigate the matter and take necessary action," added the police.The accused person, Satyaraj, however, defended himself."I thought to convince my wife and get married. I did not expect this to happen. We got acquainted over TikTok. We liked each other's videos on TikTok. She is aware that I am married. She said that our getting married is not correct," said Satyaraj."I thought that all our relatives can understand, as they know my wife. She is not looking after my parents. I believe that this girl will look after my parents. So we got married. We exchanged garlands and married. We went to Hyderabad. I admit that marrying the second time is not correct. But I tried to convince my wife to look after my parents, but in vain," he added. (ANI)