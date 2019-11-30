Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP govt lists achievements on completing six months in office, TDP slams CM

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh completed six months in the office on Saturday.

To mark the occasion, the ruling YSR Congress Party outlined government's achievements, while the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) said that chief minister Reddy had failed to deliver on the poll promises and pushed the state to debts.

Senior YSRCP leader Vijayasai Reddy said that their party has given a corruption-free government to the state and has created employment opportunities along with introducing several welfare schemes."It's just 6 months today since you voted for CM @ysjagan and he has got you solutions to long-standing problems already -- corruption-free and transparent government, welfare measures for all, upliftment of the marginalised class, employment generation and more!" he tweeted.On the other hand, TDP started #6MonthsFailedCMJagan hashtag on Twitter, accusing the government of destroying the state economy and demolishing infrastructure."The 6 months of @ysjagan have been marked by the destruction of state economy, demolition of infra, discontinuation of welfare schemes, harassment of opposition leaders, starvation of farmers and construction workers, and ultimately ruin of a fledgling state," TDP official handle tweeted.The party said that Jagan did not fulfil his election promise to raise the elderly pension to Rs 3,000. "What is he if not a liar? @ysjagan promised Rs. 3000 pension for the elderly before the elections. After he took over, he increased a meagre Rs.250 to Rs. 2000 which was already being given by @ncbn. The elderly feel betrayed now!" it said.TDP chief N Chandra babu Naidu alleged that the YSRCP government pushed the state into debts, and offered advice on governance."What YSRCP government achieved in these six months is to create a record in debts. The government has taken debts of almost Rs 25000 crores in these 6 months but did not take up any development work. Why the govt has to take loans 5 times in August month alone. On the other hand, they are blaming me that I had pushed the state into debts. If they are unable to rule, they have to take advice. Instead, they are burdening the people with debts," he said.Naidu's son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh also echoed similar sentiments and took to Twitter to express his displeasure with the government."The first misstep that sounded the bugle for a string of failures of @ysjagan was the demolition of Praja Vedika. In the first month itself, he showed his true self - a man with a factionist mindset and propensity to commit violence and destruction," Lokesh tweeted.After winning the Assembly election with a majority, Jaganmohan was sworn-in as the chief minister on June 30. (ANI)