Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MLA takes on Naidu over reverse tendering issue

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): YSRCP spokesperson Ambati Rambabu on Thursday accused the TDP of spreading false propaganda against the state government with regard to the reverse tendering issue.

"The TDP is unable to digest the fact that reverse tendering yielded almost Rs 850 crore from Polavaram project alone," said Rambabu, adding that some media houses are supporting N Chandrababu Naidu by writing false stories against the state government.

"Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to make the state corruption-free. Naidu, who was the chief minister for 14 years, is trying to criticize every move of the Chief Minister with the help of the supportive media," he said.The YSRCP MLA claimed that "the TDP leaders are making such moves as if they are afraid of the fact that their corrupt practices would be exposed."He rejected the TDP allegation that the examination papers of village secretariat jobs were leaked, saying that media is spreading lies among the people."Yellow media who are the supporters of the TDP are propagating false news. The exams were conducted in a transparent manner and the results were announced in record time," he said."As many as 1.25 lakh people were recruited within a span of four months after the formation of YSRCP government in the state. TDP is not able to accept this fact," Rambabu said while speaking to ANI in Amaravati.He further slammed Naidu for residing in the unauthorized house of Lingamaneni Ramesh saying, "Are you not ashamed to live in an illegally constructed house? No government will spare you if a house is constructed on the road or the river bed.""Why N Chandrababu Naidu did not build its own house in Amaravati while in power for five years? Is it not his duty to abide by the law, who claims himself as a senior-most politician of the state. Naidu is thinking that he will get more sympathy if that house is demolished by the government. But when a culprit is punished, he will not get sympathy," added Rambabu.The YSRCP leader also commented about the power purchase agreements (PPAs) and defended the review permission given to the state government by the Andhra Pradesh High Court claiming that the previous TDP government had taken kickbacks in the name of commissions and had signed PPAs at exorbitant prices. "Due to such PPAs, AP government is incurring a loss of Rs 2,500 crore per annum," he claimed.Rambabu also defended his government's decision to quash Agriculture Debt Redemption Scheme, 2014, which was brought in by the previous government, claiming that it would have been a big burden on the "public exchequer.""TDP assured waiving of Rs 8,7000 crore but later reduced it to Rs 24,000 crore and paid only Rs 15,000 crore in a span of five years. Why should our government take that burden? Anyway, we will be implementing the Rytu Bharosa scheme which will be more beneficial for the farmers," he added. (ANI)