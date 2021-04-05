Andhra Pradesh: 7 arrested for supplying liquor bottles ahead of MPTC, ZPTC polls

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): Ahead of the Man Mandal Parishad (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) elections in the state, the Andhra Pradesh Police arrested seven people for allegedly supplying liquor in the state.



Andhra Pradesh Police and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) held a special drive at Pulluru and Ganapavaram villages of Mylavaram mandal, Krishna district and seized 410 bottles of liqour from the accused.

According to SEB Assistant Superintendent D Prabhakar, "SEB circle inspector Peddiraju who led the special drive, has arrested seven accused and recovered 410 liquor bottles of 180 ml each. He also seized one car and one motorcycle from their possession."

The accused were bringing liquor from Telangana to encash the situation of liquor ban during election time in Andhra Pradesh, as per the police information.

However, the accused have sent for judicial remand and strict action will be taken on those who illegally transport liquor, D Prabhakar claimed.

The new State Election Commission had last week released an election schedule for the conduct of MPTCs and ZPTCs. Polling will be held on April 8 from 7 am to 5 am wherever necessary.

However, a repoll if any will be conducted on April 9 and counting of votes will be held on April 10 from 8 am onwards and results will be declared soon after completion of counting of votes, according to a notification issued on Thursday. (ANI)

