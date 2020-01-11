Andhra Pradesh ACB conducts surprise raids at sub-registrar office

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 11 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials conducted surprise raids on Anakapalli Sub-Registrar office on Friday, and seized 88,660 rupees from the document writers.

Raid was conducted under the supervision of ACB DSP Shakila Bhanu, while acting on a tip-off that some employees of the office were collecting money from the public for registrations.



The ACB sleuths found 14 document writers and four unauthorised persons inside the registrar office, who were collecting money from the people.

DSP Bhanu said that they will inform the ACB head office about the recovery and necessary action will be taken. (ANI)

