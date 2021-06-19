  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Andhra Pradesh: Banned tobacco products worth Rs 8 Lakh seized

Andhra Pradesh: Banned tobacco products worth Rs 8 Lakh seized

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Jun 19th, 2021, 06:30:06hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
heemunipatnam Circle Inspector (CI) Srinivasa Rao (photo/ANI)

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police seized gutka and other banned tobacco products worth over Rs 8 lakh from a shop near Tallavalasa village in Bheemunipatnam on Friday.

According to Bheemunipatnam Circle Inspector (CI) Srinivasa Rao, based on credible information, a raid was held on Friday evening at a secluded place near Tallavalasa village.

"Based on credible information we received from the Bheemili police station, we held raid this evening and seized Gutka worth almost Rs 8 lakhs at a secluded place near Tallavalasa village," he said.
The CI said further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features