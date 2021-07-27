Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju slams YSRCP for neglecting Hindus

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju slammed YSRCP led state government for allegedly following pro-Christian and pro-Muslim attitudes and neglecting the Hindus.



A BJP delegation led by Veerraju visited the Srisailam temple and offered prayers to Lord Mallikarjuna and Goddess Bhramarambika on Monday, the third day of Temple Visit Yatra.

After the visit, Somu Veerraju spoke to ANI, "In Tripurantakam of Prakasam district, YSRCP volunteers attacked those Scheduled Tribe people who are not going to churches, but the police did not file a case."

"Emmiganur YSRCP MLA Chennakesava Reddy has asked to abolish the anti-cow slaughter law. Though such comments of that MLA are illegal, CM Jaganmohan Reddy remained silent. Does that mean the CM is endorsing such comments?" he added

Continuing, Veerraju questioned why shops in temple premises are allotted to people of other religions.

"It was done so in the previous TDP regime and the same is being followed in the present YSRCP rule too," he said.

"It is unfortunate that both Chandrababu and Jaganmohan Reddy governments are giving priority to other religions' people in Srisailam," said the BJP leader and further demanded stern actions against those "who disrupt the sacredness of this temple and to allot the nearby shops of the temple to Hindus only." (ANI)

