Andhra Pradesh: BJP terms hike in municipal taxes during COVID-19 'unfortunate'

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Slamming Andhra Pradesh government for allegedly mortgaging the collector's office and increasing municipal taxes during Covid, the Vice President of state's BJP unit, Vishnu Kumar Raju on Saturday called the move "foolish" and "unfortunate".



Raju asked if the state government will sell off King George Hospital (KGH) once all its assets exhaust.

"Mortgaging the collector's office is a foolish move. Private assets are sold after government assets exhaust. Considering this, KGH will also be sold tomorrow".

He further alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government is planning to mobilise loans by mortgaging government assets to the tune of Rs 1,600 crore.

"As a part of the exercise the state government is planning to mortgage Visakhapatnam Collectorate, stretching at an extent of 2.94 acres, government guest house in 5.53 acres, and Tehsildar office at Maharanipeta in 2.35 acres", he said.

Talking about the increase in property and garbage tax, Raju said, "It is unfortunate that in the present circumstances the Municipal Corporation is increasing taxes".

"The IAS, IPS and other authorities benefit from people's money. They get their official house and car from the taxes they pay. This is why they are advising the government to increase taxes".

Pointing out the possibility of protests if the state government does not withdraw the hike, Raju said "Democracy has been killed in Andhra Pradesh, and the money of its people is being exploited". (ANI)

