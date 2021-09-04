Andhra Pradesh BJP vice-president slams YSRCP govt for misleading people over Public Distribution System in state

Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice president Ravela Kishore Babu on Friday slammed the YSRCP government for misleading people regarding the Public Distribution System (PDS) in the state and publicizing themselves for the work done by the Central government.



Speaking to ANI, Babu said that the Central government provides the funds to the PDS through the state governments and the essential commodities like wheat, rice and sugar are provided to poor people at a subsidised rate through those funds.

"But Andhra Pradesh government headed by Jagan Mohan Reddy is full of deceit and lies and is involved in false propaganda to mislead people. They are portraying as if they are giving the entire funds to this PDS system in the state which is not true. It is the Modi government that is giving funds to ensure that the poor people get ration at a highly subsidised rate," he stated.

The state BJP vice president further said that the vehicles carrying ration for distribution only bear photos of Rajasekhara Reddy and the Chief Minister and there is no mention of the Central government.

"The Central government issued a circular to YSRCP government to put pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in every ration shop but the state government clearly failed to do so. Instead, they put small posters that had CM Reddy's photo on the top and the PM's photo below it, which is against the protocol and is an insult to the institution of Prime Minister of India," he added.

Babu said that the BJP government condemns this attitude of state government and as per the party directive, the BJP workers are going to aware the people of the truth of the PDS system through pamphlets, posters, banners and social media.

"We are going to tell them that it is the Modi government that is providing them ration and even gave additional 5 kg rice for free along with the regular ration during the Covid times under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. The Central government is spending thousands of crores of rupees for the welfare of people and they should not be misled by the state government," he stated.

The BJP leader informed that the Central government is bearing a subsidy of Rs 33 per kg of rice being given to people through PDS and the YSRCP government is concealing the facts in a conspiring way to gain political mileage. (ANI)

