Andhra Pradesh: Cannabis smugglers attack Nalgonda Police

Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): Nalgonda Police opened fire on cannabis smugglers after they attacked the police at Lambasingi ghat road of Chinthapalli police station limits in Visakhapatnam.



As per locals information around 6 pm on Sunday evening, 10 rounds of shots were fired on smugglers when they attacked the police.

According to Superintendent of Police B V Krishna Rao, Nalgonda Police came to Visakhapatnam rural area to apprehended a few Cannabis smugglers near the Lambasingh area. He said that the police personnel opened fire to save their lives as 18 to 20 persons attacked them with stones and knives.

"In this process, only one smuggler was injured. He was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Now his condition is stable. No casualties were reported," Rao said. (ANI)

