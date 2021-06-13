Andhra Pradesh: CITU announces state-wide municipal workers's strike on June 14-15

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): A state-wide strike of municipal workers in Andhra Pradesh has been called on June 14-15 by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) leaders.



"AP Municipal Workers Union is going on a state-wide strike over the issue of municipal workers", M Prasad, the general secretary of CITU Visakhapatnam, city committee of the Municipal Outsourcing and Contract Workers Union said.

In a meeting held on Saturday with the municipal health workers at Dronaramraju Kalyana Mandapam in Madhuravada, Prasad demanded from the state government that sanitation workers should not be included in the corporation set up for outsourced workers.

He said, "It is unfair to dismiss workers after 60 years without taking the workers' heirs on the streets".

Talking of the Covid duties of the municipal workers, Prasad said, "It is dangerous that corona duties were being done without the state government providing the workers with minimum facilities and safety equipment".

The top official of the workers union even called the state government "reckless" for demanding that the workers pay Employees' State Insurance (ESI) and Provident Fund (PF) regularly.

It was also expressed that the workers were not getting proper treatment through the ESI.

The strike, set for June 14-15 is likely to get prolonged. (ANI)

