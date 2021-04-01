Andhra Pradesh CM permits relieving of Telangana staff

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has accorded permission to relieve 711 employees, who hail from Telangana and are presently working in the Andhra Pradesh government, to return to Telangana.



A delegation of AP Government Telangana Native Employees has called on the Chief Minister at camp office here and requested to relieve them from services of Andhra Pradesh so that they can join duty in Telangana. The Chief Minister agreed to their request and extended best wishes.

At the time of bifurcation of Telangana from erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh; some Telangana native government employees are placed in Andhra Pradesh. They have been trying to go back to their native state. Such employees are now permitted to be relieved. (ANI)

