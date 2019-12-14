Andhra Pradesh DGP welcomes new AP Disha Act passed by State Assembly

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Damodar Sawang welcomed the new 'AP Disha Act' passed by the state assembly on Friday.

Calling it as a historic move in the direction of the safety of women and children, the DGP said that this act will ensure speedy trial and stringent punishment.

The DGP said, "the act will come into force soon, once the parts that are related to the central government are given nod."The state government is going to set up special courts for these cases which will be highly helpful in the speedy trial of the cases, he said.Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Friday passed two Disha Bills which enable the death penalty for rape besides taking stringent action for crimes on women by setting up special courts to deal with such offences.The AP Disha Bill prescribes life imprisonment for other sexual offences against children and includes Section 354 F and 354 G in IPC. In cases of harassment of women through social or digital media, the Bill states two years imprisonment for the first conviction and four years for second and subsequent convictions. For this a new Section 354 E will be added in IPC, 1860, a press note said.To ensure a speedy trial, the state will set up exclusive special courts in all the 13 districts to deal with cases of offences against women and children including rape, acid attacks, stalking, voyeurism, social media harassment of women, sexual harassment and all cases under POCSO Act. The state will also employ special Public Prosecutors and Special Police force dedicated to such crimes only. (ANI)