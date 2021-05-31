Andhra Pradesh extends partial curfew till June 10

The decision to extend partial curfew for the third consecutive time, was taken on Monday following a high level review meeting by chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, as the current lockdown was set to end on Monday.

The partial curfew will continue to be in force between 12 noon and 6 a.m., with only emergency services allowed to function during this period.

Business and commercial establishments will be allowed to operate as per covid protocols, between 6 a.m. and 12 noon. However Section 144 will be in force during these 6 hours.

Following a steady rise in covid cases, Andhra Pradesh had imposed a 2-week partial curfew from May 5. Subsequently, the partial curfew was extended till May 31.

