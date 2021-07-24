Andhra Pradesh Governor completes 2 years in office

He also thanked the Raj Bhavan staff who have been serving him for the past two years.

Amaravati, July 24 (IANS) On completing two years in office as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Saturday said he received good cooperation from the YSRCP government as well as love and affection from the people.

The Governor marked the occasion by planting saplings in the Raj Bhavan premises in the presence of officials and staff members.

Harichandan said the Andhra Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy enjoys an excellent relationship with the Governor's office, unlike some states where differences are out in the open.

He also met Indian Red Cross Society members from its Andhra Pradesh unit and appreciated their efforts.

"The Andhra Pradesh branch of Indian Red Cross Society has broken all records in tree plantation and blood donation and have done a lot of work even during the difficult Covid-19 pandemic," Harichandan said.

The Governor told the Red Cross officials to make it a mission that no life is lost in the southern state due to blood loss.

Joint Secretary to the Governor, A. Shyam Prasad and other officials conveyed their wishes to Harichandan on completing two years in office.

--IANS

sth/khz/bg