Andhra Pradesh govt constitutes high-power committee to study GN Rao Committee Report

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government here on Sunday constituted a high-power committee to study the GN Rao Committee Report on the overall development of the state including the state capital.

The government is also considering the recommendations of the Boston Consultancy Group (BCG) Report on the comprehensive development of the State which is expected on January 3.

"The state government has constituted a high power committee to examine the recommendations of GN Rao committee report on the overall development of the state including the state capital," Nilam Sawhney, State Chief Secretary, Andhra Pradesh stated in a government order."The high power committee will have 10 Ministers onboard along with senior bureaucrats and Director General of Police (DGP). It will also consider the recommendations of Boston Consulting Group which are expected on 3rd January," the order added.The GN Rao Committee has submitted its report and the BCG will be submitting its report in January first week and the high-power committee will study both the reports and give its recommendations on which a decision will be taken.The expert committee has recommended the Andhra Pradesh government to have decentralised development by having three capital cities for the legislature, executive and judiciary and put the available resources to the best use taking into consideration concerns on environment and for balanced regional growth.Addressing the media, the committee members had said that Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital from where the Secretariat will function and will also have the Chief Minister's Office, while Amaravati will be the legislative capital and Kurnool will have the High Court with one Bench each at Amaravati and Visakhapatnam. (ANI)