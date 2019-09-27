Andhra Pradesh govt transfers 12 IPS officers

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): In an administrative reshuffle, the Government of Andhra Pradesh on Friday issued orders for transfer of 12 Indian Police Service officers in the state.

Earlier posted as DCP-II of Vijayawada city, Ch Vijay Rao has been appointed as Superintendent of Police (SP) of Guntur (Rural). The appointment relieves R Jayalakshmi who has been appointed to the post of SP of Central Bureau of Investigation.

Vikrant Patil, on the other hand, will take charge as DCP-II Vijayawada city.S Senthil Kumar has been posted as Superintendent of Police (Chittor) from his earlier posting as SP Intelligence (ISW).Ch Venkata Appala Naidu, on the other hand, has been posted as SP, Intelligence (ICW).Dr Gaja Rao Bhupal, Commandant of the 6th Battalion of Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) has been posted as SP Tirupati (Urban).KKN Anburajan has been posted as SP, Tirupati (Kadapa) and SV Rajasekhara Babu has been posted as Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) ( Law and Order).Bhaskar Bhushan has been posted as AIG (Administration) to replace S Hari Krishna who has been appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police ( Administration) for Vijayawada city.Amit Garg, earlier posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADGP), Crime Investigation Department has been transferred posted as Chairman, State Police Recruitment Board. Replacing him, PV Sunil Kumar will assume charge as ADGP, CID.K Venkateswara Rao, IGP (Legal) at the office of DGP, Andhra Pradesh has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Energy Department to post him as Joint Managing Director (Vigilance and Security), APTRANSCO. (ANI)