Andhra Pradesh Guv undergoes surgery in Hyderabad

Amaravati/Hyderabad, Feb 12 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan underwent a surgery in Hyderabad recently and is currently recuperating.

Following the surgery, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan called on Harichandan, wishing him a quick recovery.

"Glad to meet Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundarajarajan who wished for a quick recovery after my surgery at Hyderabad," said Harichandan.