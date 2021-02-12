  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Andhra Pradesh Guv undergoes surgery in Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh Guv undergoes surgery in Hyderabad

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Feb 12th, 2021, 12:15:03hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Amaravati/Hyderabad, Feb 12 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan underwent a surgery in Hyderabad recently and is currently recuperating.

Following the surgery, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan called on Harichandan, wishing him a quick recovery.

"Glad to meet Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundarajarajan who wished for a quick recovery after my surgery at Hyderabad," said Harichandan.

Soundararajan met the Governor along with her husband.

However, it was not clear what surgery the 86-year-old Harichandan underwent and on which date.

--IANS

sth/pgh

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features