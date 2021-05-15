Andhra Pradesh HC turns down YSRCP MP's bail plea

The Andhra Pradesh CID had arrested the disgruntled YSRCP MP from the Narsapur Lok Sabha constituency from his residence in Hyderabad on Friday. He was taken to Guntur for questioning.

Amaravati, May 15 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Saturday struck down a bail petition filed by YSRCP MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju.

Official sources said that through his speeches, Raju was reportedly indulging in a systematic and schematic effort to cause tensions among the communities, besides attacking various government dignitaries in a way that could cause loss of faith in the government which they represent.

After hearing the matter, the high court instructed Raju to approach the sessions court for bail. Instructing the CID officials to produce the MP in a CID court, the high court told Raju's counsel that it should move to the lower courts before approaching it.

The MP was represented by senior lawyer Adinarayana Rao, who argued that arresting the MP without conducting preliminary investigation was wrong. However, the court said that they should first approach the lower court.

The MP had moved a petition in the high court seeking bail on Friday night.

Raju has been at loggerheads with party chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for some time now.

