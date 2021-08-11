Andhra Pradesh: Idol of 'Nandi' stolen from temple in East Godavari

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): An idol of 'Nandi' got stolen from the premises of the Golingeswara Swami Temple in Bikkavolu town of East Godavari district in the wee hours of August 7, informed the police.



Temple authorities informed the matter of the police on August 7. However, the case was not registered on the same day, informed Anaparti Circle Inspector Bhaskar Rao.

Temple authorities and officials of the Archaeological Survey of India resorted to searching for the idol but in vain. They checked the CCTV footage and found that one unidentified miscreant jumped off the wall into the temple premises and had stolen the idol, further informed Rao.

However, the CCTV footage is not clear and the thief cannot be identified, according to the Police.

The ASI staff have lodged a complaint on August 9 at Bikkavolu police station as the temple is under ASI's supervision, the police said.

Based on that, a case under sections 457, 380 of IPC (theft) was registered.

Special teams are formed and the investigation is underway.

Golingeswara Swami Temple comes under the supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India. There are some idols erected on the premises of the temple, one of them was the idol of Nandi. (ANI)

