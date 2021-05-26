Andhra Pradesh: Indian Navy provides 'Oxygen on Wheels' to Palasa COVID Care Centre

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): The Indian Navy on Tuesday provided an 'Oxygen on Wheels' plant to Palasa COVID Care Centre in Andhra Pradesh.



"Based on a request from the Srikakulam District Collector J Niwas, the Indian Navy provided on 'Oxygen on Wheels' plant to Palasa COVID Care Centre," informed the Ministry of Defence.

The 'Oxygen on Wheels', designed by Naval Dockyard, was formally inaugurated at the Palasa, Covid Care Centre by Andhra Pradesh Minister for Animal Husbandry Seediri Appalaraju, in the presence of Sub Collector Suraj Ganore and the Naval Team.

The plant has been connected with the oxygen pipeline in the Centre by a team of specialists from Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam and it provides oxygen round the clock for up to 12 patients.

The ministry said that the team has also trained hospital staff in the operation of the plant.

'Oxygen on Wheels' is a unique initiative launched by the Naval Dockyard wherein a PSA Oxygen Plant was integrated on a mobile platform to serve remote hospitals and was formally launched at Visakhapatnam by Vice Admiral- AB Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC on May 20. (ANI)

