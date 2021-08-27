Andhra Pradesh: Inspections held in sub-registrar offices in fake challan scam

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh), August 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh police on Thursday held inspections in Kankipadu and Uyyuru sub-registrar offices of Krishna district in connection with the complaints of fake challans being issued to farmers.



Speaking on the matter, state agriculture advisor Ambati Krishna Reddy said they had been receiving complaints from farmers and others that a higher amount of registration charges were being collected by some document writers on the name of sub-registrars.

"We found that a document writer had collected Rs 70,000 each in two registrations at Kankipadu and Uyyuru. We have complained to the police on the matters of collecting higher charges for registration and indulging in corruption. The police have inspected in all sub-registrar offices in the state," he stated.

Meanwhile, Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddarth Kaushal informed that two people were arrested in connection with fake challans scam.

"A stamp vendor Ram Dheeraj and his father M Balaji, who is a document writer, were arrested at Mandavalli. Ram Dheeraj is the main accused in the scam at Mandavalli sub-registrar office," he said.

The fake challans scam came to light a few weeks ago in Kadapa city of Andhra Pradesh, following which a detailed inspection was ordered in sub-registrar offices all over the state. (ANI)

