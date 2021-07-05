Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena party's Political Affairs Committee meeting to be held on July 6-7

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): Jana Sena Party senior leader and Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairperson Manohar Nadendla on Monday said that the PAC meeting of the party will be held on July 6-7.



During a press conference held today, Manohar said, "Party Chief Pawan Kalyan will discuss all issues in the meeting with PAC members."

Slamming the Andhra Pradesh government, Jana Sena Party leader said, "The state government has done injustice to the youth. Young Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has cheated the youth with a namesake of a job calendar. In group 2 level jobs, only five posts are mentioned in the job calendar."

"Building construction labourers are ignored in the YSR Bima insurance scheme. Medical claims of 3.60 lakh labourers are still pending. What happened to the Rs 5 crore corpus fund of construction laborers? Wherever JSP won in village sarpanch elections, village volunteers and local revenue staff are not allowed to work", the PAC chairperson alleged.

Upon speaking on the ongoing Krishna river water dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he said, "Both YSRCP (Andhra Pradesh) and TRS (Telangana) governments should amicably resolve the matter."

On the Amaravati farmers issue, JSP leader said that they have been always supportive to the farmers of Amaravati. "If there are any irregularities in land pooling for the state capital, they should be dealt with. But the farmers should not be made victims", he said.

On increased taxes in Municipalities and corporations, he said, "it is strange that tax is being levied on garbage too. When one pays property tax regularly for the government, that includes all services in municipalities or corporations. On the one hand, property taxes are being increased and on the other hand, how can government levy separate garbage tax?" (ANI)

