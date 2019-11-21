Andhra Pradesh joins hands with IIM-A to curb corruption

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): In a bid to curb corruption in government departments, Andhra Pradesh government has roped in the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) to work with the state's Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

IIM-A professor Sundaravalli Narayana Swamy and ACB chief Viswajit signed an agreement to work in coordination with each other to curb corruption "right from the village to all government departments" during a review meeting by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday.

"The Chief Minister has detailed the decisions taken by the government in setting up upward and village secretariats for proper governance and has asked the panel to suggest guidelines to end corruption," said an official statement.According to the statement, the salient features of the agreement are to outline guidelines to curb corruption right from the village level to all the government departments and a detailed study of the functioning of government departments, the income and expenditure will be taken up."Similarly, a study will be conducted for the proper utilization of the existing resources, increasing the quality of governance and to achieve positive results. The committee will also suggest remedial measures to end corruption in various departments," said the statement.Chief secretary Neelan Sawhney and Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang were also present on the occasion. (ANI)