Andhra Pradesh legislative council sends Decentralisation Bill to select committee

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 22 (ANI): The legislative council of Andhra Pradesh sent the Decentralisation Bill (for setting up of three capitals) to select committee on Wednesday.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday issued a notification to the chairman to send the bills to the select committee.

Earlier on Monday, the Andhra Pradesh state assembly passed the 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020'.



According to a release, the "Bill provides for the creation of three capital cities to usher in the decentralisation of development."

The Bill proposes to have a legislative capital at Amaravati, executive capital and Raj Bhavan at Visakhapatnam and judicial capital at Kurnool. (ANI)

