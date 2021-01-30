Andhra Pradesh logs 129 Covid cases, tally 8.87 lakh

Amaravati, Jan 31 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh reported 129 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the state's overall tally to more than 8.87 lakh, even as 147 persons recovered from the disease and one person succumbed to virus in the past 24 hours.

Krishna district reported the highest number of cases at 26, followed by Guntur and Visakhapatnam (17 each), Kurnool (15), Chittoor and East Godavari (12 each), Kadapa (9), Nellore (8), West Godavari (6), Anantapur (3), Srikakulam (2) and Prakasam and Vizianagaram (1 each).