Andhra Pradesh logs 136 new Covid cases

Of the fresh cases, 49 were reported from Chittoor district followed by Guntur (15), Anantapur (14), Visakhapatnam (12).

The fresh cases have pushed the state's cumulative tally to 8,90,692 while the death toll has gone up to 7,174.

Amaravati, March 7 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh has reported 136 new Covid cases and one death in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Sunday.

According to the daily media bulletin released by State Command Control Room, 58 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries to 8,82,520.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 998.

Authorities conducted 45,702 tests during the last 24 hours. These includes 42,333 VRDL, Truenat and NACO tests. The number of Rapid Antigen tests was 3,369. The state has so far tested 1,42,36,179 samples.

Tests per million figure for the state improved further to 2,66,595, which is next only to Kerala and Karnataka. Tests per million average for the country is 1,59,647

The positivity rate in the state is 6.26 per cent, which is third highest after Maharashtra and Kerala.

--IANS

ms/sdr/