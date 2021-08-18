Andhra Pradesh logs 1,433 more Covid cases, 15 deaths

As many as 1,815 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, increasing the state's total number of recoveries to over 19.6 lakh.

Amaravati, Aug 18 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday registered 1,433 new Covid cases, taking its overall tally beyond 19.9 lakh, even as its active cases dropped to 15,944.

West Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 216, followed by Chittoor with 204, Nellore 194, Krishna 138, East Godavari and Guntur 137 each, Prakasam 104, Kadapa 79, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram 70 each, Srikakulam 39, Anantapur 29, and Kurnool (16).

East Godavari tops the chart with more than 2.8 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.3 lakh.

Meanwhile, 15 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the state's overall Covid death toll to 13,686.

With 68,041 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out the state so far has crossed the 2.58 crore mark.

