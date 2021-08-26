Andhra Pradesh logs 1,539 more Covid cases, 12 deaths

Amaravati, Aug 26 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Thursday recorded 1,539 new Covid cases, taking the state's overall tally beyond 20 lakh, even as its active caseload slightly rose to 14,448.

As many as 1,140 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, increasing the state's total number of recoveries to over 19.7 lakh.