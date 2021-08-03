Andhra Pradesh logs 1,546 more Covid cases, 18 deaths

As many as 1,940 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, increasing the state's total number of recoveries over 19.3 lakh.

Amaravati, Aug 3 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday logged 1,546 new Covid cases, taking its overall tally beyond 19.7 lakh, even as its active caseload dropped to 20,170.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 284, followed by Krishna with 259, West Godavari 195, Nellore 186, Prakasam 185, Guntur 130, East Godavari 83, Visakhapatnam 72, Srikakulam 55, Anantapur 30, Vizianagaram 27, Kurnool 26, and Kadapa 14.

Infections in East Godavari, which tops the state with 2.7 lakh cases cumulatively, suddenly dropped to 82 in the past 24 hours.

It is followed by Chittoor with 2.3 lakh cases.

Meanwhile, 18 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the state's overall Covid death toll to 13,410.

With 69,606 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed the 2.47 crore mark.

