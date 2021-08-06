Andhra Pradesh logs 2,209 new Covid cases, 22 deaths

As many as 1,896 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, increasing the state's total number of recoveries to over 19.4 lakh.

Amaravati, Aug 6 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Friday recorded 2,209 new Covid cases, taking its cumulative tally over 19.7 lakh, while its active caseload rose to 20,593.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 438, followed by Chittoor with 382, Nellore 307, Krishna 243, Prakasam 184, Guntur 183, West Godavari 140, Visakhapatnam 135, Kadapa 65, Srikakulam 41, Anantapur 34, Vizianagaram 30, and Kurnool 27.

East Godavari tops the chart with more than 2.7 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.3 lakh.

Meanwhile, 22 more persons succumbed in the past 24 hours, taking the state's death toll to 13,490.

With 81,505 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed the 2.5 crore mark.

--IANS

sth/vd