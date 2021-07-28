Andhra Pradesh logs 2K more Covid cases, 20 deaths

As many as 1,956 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the state's total number of recoveries to over 19.2 lakh.

Amaravati, July 28 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday logged 2,010 new Covid cases, taaking its overall tally beyond 19.5 lakh, even as its active caseload slightly rose to 20,999.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 386, followed by Krishna with 293, Chittoor 220, Prakasam 216, Nellore 206, Guntur 170, Kadapa 142, Anantapur 70, Srikakulam 46, Vizianagaram 25, and Kurnool 10.

East Godavari district, which logged only three infections on Tuesday, returned to head the daily tally. It also tops the chart with more than 2.7 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.3 lakh cases.

Meanwhile, 20 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the state's death toll to 13,312.

With 70,695 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed the 2.43 crore mark.

--IANS

sth/vd