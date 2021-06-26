Andhra Pradesh logs 4,147 new COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths in last 24 hrs

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 4,147 new cases of COVID-19, and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Saturday.



According to the state health department, the Andhra Pradesh also witnessed 5,773 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

As per the media bulletin, there are 46,126 cases in the state.

The cumulative cases in the state now stands at 18,75,622 while the recovery tally in the state stands at 18,16,930.

As many as 12,566 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 so far in the state.

"996,121 samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours. 4,147 of them are detected with COVID positive," the state health department said.

India registered as many as 51,667 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry.

At 2.98 per cent, the daily positivity rate in the country remained below 5 per cent for the 18 days on the trot.

Also, the country saw a total of 64,527 recoveries in the last 24 hours, pushing its overall count to 2,91,28,267. (ANI)

