Andhra Pradesh logs 909 more Covid cases, 13 deaths

As many as 1,543 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, increasing the state's total number of recoveries over 19.6 lakh.

Amaravati, Aug 16 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Monday logged 909 new Covid cases, taking its overall tally beyond 19.9 lakh, even as its active cases dropped to 17,218.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 241, followed by Nellore with 174, Chittoor 107, Prakasam 86, Guntur 82, Visakhapatnam 61, Krishna 47, Kadapa 40, Srikakulam 28, West Godavari 21, Vizianagaram nine, Kurnool eight, and Anantapur give.

East Godavari tops the chart with more than 2.8 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.3 lakh cases.

Meanwhile, 13 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the state's overall Covid death toll to 13,660.

With 46,962 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed the 2.57 crore mark.

