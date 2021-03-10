Andhra Pradesh municipal elections: SEC inspects polling arrangements in Vijayawada

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar visited the polling booth at Bishop Gracy High School and inspected the polling arrangements on Wednesday.



The SEC was accompanied by Krishna district collector AMD Imtiaz, Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh, Election Observer J Subrahmanyam, and others.

The SEC interacted with the voters and asked them about the arrangements at the polling stations, queue lines, and polling process.

Voting for 12 municipal corporations and 71 municipalities and Nagar panchayats in Andhra Pradesh started on Wednesday.

Polling is being held for 2,214 wards in 12 municipal corporations and 71 municipalities in the state from 7 am to 5 pm. In 12 municipal corporations, there are 671 divisions. In 90 of those divisions, a candidate won unanimously without contest. Elections are being held in the remaining 581 divisions.

The counting of votes will take place on March 14. (ANI)

