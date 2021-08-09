Andhra Pradesh police arrests 2 accused in gang rape case near Tadepalli

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested two accused in connection with an alleged gang rape case near Tadepalli village.



One of the accused is still absconding, police said.

The police produced the two accused before media on Saturday evening.

Guntur urban Superintendent of Police (SP) Hafeez informed reporters, "The police worked very hard to nab the accused in the rape case. The incident took place on the night of June 19, 2021. Main accused S Krishna Kishore (28) was nabbed on Saturday. Another accused Shaik Habeeb (29) was also arrested. While another accused R Venkata Reddy is still absconding."

"On the night of June 19, 2021, the three accused were stealing copper wire from a railway bridge near Sitanagaram village. One local in the vicinity saw these people stealing copper wires. So, the accused had killed him with those copper wires and threw the dead body into river Krishna. Then the accused consumed liquor, while sitting on the banks of river Krishna. Almost one and a half-hour later, the accused observed a woman and her fiance coming there. The accused threatened them and raped her," said the police official.

"The accused have a criminal record. We will soon catch the other accused also," said Hafeez.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

