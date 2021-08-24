Andhra Pradesh records 1,248 new Covid cases, 15 deaths

Amaravati, Aug 24 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Monday recorded 1,248 new Covid cases, taking its overall tally beyond 20 lakh, even as its active caseload dropped to 13,677.

As many as 1,715 more persons recovered in the past 24 hours, taking total recoveries to over 19.7 lakh.

West Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 238, followed by Chittoor with 166, Krishna 148, Guntur 130, Nellore 120, Prakasam 118, Srikakulam 75, Visakhapatnam 67, East Godavari 66, Vizianagaram 45, Anantapur 31, Kurnool 25, and Kadapa 19.