Andhra Pradesh records 139 fresh COVID-19 cases

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): A total of 139 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state Health Department informed on Thursday.



The total COVID-19 cases in the state stand at 8,86,557.

The department said that 254 patients have been discharged taking the cumulative recoveries to 8,77,893.

Since the state did not record any deaths due to the virus on Wednesday, the death toll remained at 7,142, it said.

The active cases of COVID-19 in the state now stand at 1,522.

The state has tested 1,27,39,648 samples so far.

Meanwhile, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India reported 15,223 new COVID-19 cases, 19,965 discharges, and 151 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total caseload in India stands at 1,06,10,883 while the active COVID infections in the country stand at 1,92,308 and the death toll mounted to 1,52,869. (ANI)

