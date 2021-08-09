Andhra Pradesh records 1,413 more Covid cases, 18 deaths

As many as 1,795 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the state's total number of recoveries over 19.5 lakh.

Amaravati, Aug 9 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Monday recorded 1,413 new Covid cases, taking the state's overall tally beyond 19.8 lakh, even as its active caseload dropped to 19,549.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 458, followed by Nellore with 207, Chittoor 201, Krishna 113, Guntur 95, Prakasam 94, Kadapa 75, Srikakulam 52, Visakhapatnam 45, West Godavari 32, Anantapur and Vizianagaram 16 each, and Kurnool nine.

East Godavari tops with more than 2.8 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.3 lakh.

Meanwhile, 18 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the state's death toll to 13,549.

With 54,455 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed the 2.52 crore mark.

--IANS

sth/vd