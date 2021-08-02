Andhra Pradesh records 1,546 more Covid cases, 15 deaths

As many as 1,968 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking total recoveries to over 19.3 lakh.

Amaravati, Aug 2 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Monday registered 1,546 new Covid cases, taking the state's overall tally beyond 19.7 lakh, even as its active caseload dropped to 20,582.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 416, followed by Chittoor 229, Prakasam 201, Krishna 158, Nellore 151, Kadapa 115, Guntur 90, Visakhapatnam 54, Kurnool 43, West Godavari 42, Srikakulam 22, Anantapur 18, and Vizianagaram 7.

East Godavari tops the chart with more than 2.7 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.3 lakh cases.

Meanwhile, 15 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the state's overall Covid death toll to 13,410.

With 59,641 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed the 2.47 crore mark.

--IANS

sth/vd