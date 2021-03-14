Andhra Pradesh records 298 fresh COVID-19 cases

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 14 (ANI): As many as 298 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh, the state health department informed on Sunday evening.



With these new cases, the cumulative tally of the COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 8,91,861.

The state witnessed two deaths due to the virus on Saturday, taking the death toll to 7,184.

Meanwhile, 164 people recovered from the disease in the said period. A total of 8,83,277 people have recovered till now in the state.

There are still 1,400 active cases of COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh, the department informed. (ANI)

