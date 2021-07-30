Andhra Pradesh records 2K more Covid cases, 22 deaths

As many as 2,127 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, raising the state's total number of recoveries over 19.2 lakh.

Amaravati, July 30 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Friday logged 2,068 new Covid cases, taking the state's overall tally over 19.6 lakh, even as its active caseload dropped to 21,198.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 337, followed by Chittoor 315, Krishna 251, Prakasam 207, Nellore 205, West Godavari 198, Guntur 182, Kadapa 116, Visakhapatnam 90, Srikakulam 68, Anantapur 51, Vizianagaram 30, and Kurnool 18.

East Godavari also tops the chart with more than 2.7 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.3 lakh cases.

Meanwhile, 22 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the state's overall Covid death toll to 13,354.

With 80,641 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed the 2.44 crore mark.

