Andhra Pradesh registers 2,442 more Covid cases, 16 deaths

Though the active caseload diminished from 50,000 to 40,000 and lower in a short spell, it has been somewhat stuck above 20,000 since many days.

Amaravati, Aug 4 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday registered 2,442 new Covid cases, taking its tally beyond 19.7 lakh, even as its active caseload slightly rose to 20,184.

As many as 2,412 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, increasing the state's total number of recoveries over 19.4 lakh.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 477, followed by Chittoor with 433, Krishna 308, Nellore 248, Prakasam 228, Guntur 170, West Godavari 152, Kadapa 144, Srikakulam 81, Visakhapatnam 77, Kurnool 56, Anantapur 45, and Vizianagaram 23.

East Godavari, which had seen new cases suddenly drop to 82 on Tuesday, saw the number rise again to the highest.

It tops the chart with more than 2.7 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.3 lakh cases.

Meanwhile, 16 more persons succumbed in the past 24 hours, taking the state's overall Covid death toll to 13,444.

--IANS

sth/vd