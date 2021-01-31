Andhra Pradesh reports 116 fresh Covid cases, no new deaths in past 24 hours

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally reached 8,87,836 cases after 116 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours.



The total number of recoveries in the state now climbed to 8,79,405 while the death toll mounted to 7,153. At present, there are 1,278 active coronavirus cases in the state. In the past 24 hours, no new deaths were reported to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, India reported 13,052 new Covid cases, 13,965 discharges, and 127 deaths in the last 24 hours as per the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

With this, the total number of Covid cases in the country reached 1,07,46,183 and the death toll mounted to 1,68,784.

In what is billed as the largest Covid-19 vaccination drive, more than 37 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated against this virus in the country. (ANI)

