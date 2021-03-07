Andhra Pradesh reports 136 new COVID-19 in last 24-hrs

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 136 fresh COVID-19 cases and 58 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Sunday.



With these new infections, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 8,90,692 and as many as 8,82,520 people have recovered from the disease in the state, said a statement issued by the state health department.

The state witnessed one fresh death in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 7,174.

At present, the state has 826 active cases.

As many as 45702 samples were tested in the state in the last 24-hours. (ANI)