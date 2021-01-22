Andhra Pradesh reports 137 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 137 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 8,86,694.



In the last 24 hours, 48,313 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh, out of which 137 were detected COVID-19 positive. At present, there are 1,488 active cases in the state, according to the state COVID nodal officer.

With 167 people recovered in the last 24 hours, the total number of recovered cases has climbed to 8,78,060.

In the past 24 hours, four deaths are reported in the state, one each in Anantapuram, Guntur, Kumool, and Vishakhapatnam districts. With this, the death toll remained at 7,146.

Meanwhile, India reported 14,545 new COVID-19 cases, 18,002 discharges, and 163 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Friday.

The country's caseload reached 1,06,25,428, including 1,88,688 active cases and 1,02,83,708 recoveries. The death toll due to COVID-19 in the country mounted to 1,53,032. (ANI)

