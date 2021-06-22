Andhra Pradesh reports 4,169 new COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 4,169 new COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total count of cases in the state has gone up to 18,57,352 and the death toll has increased to 12,416.



According to Andhra Pradesh state COVID nodal officer, 8,376 persons recovered in the past 24 hours and the total number of recoveries have gone up to 17,91,056.

A total of 74,453 samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours and 4169 of them are detected COVID positive.

The state has 53,880 active cases.

Of the fatalities in the last 24 hours, seven were reported from Chittoor district, six each from East Godavari and Prakasam, five each from Krishna and Srikakulam, four each from Anantapur, Kadapa, Nellore, three each from Visakhapatnam and West Godavari and two each from Guntur, Kurnool and Vizianagaram districts. (ANI)

