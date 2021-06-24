Andhra Pradesh reports 4,981 new COVID-19 cases

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 4,981 new COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Thursday, the total count of cases in the state has gone up to 18,67,017 of which 49,683 are active cases.



The death toll in the state has gone up to 12,490. The state saw 6,464 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking to the total recoveries to 18,04,844.

The bulletin said 88,622 samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours.

Out of the 38 deaths reported in the state due to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, ten were reported from Chittoor district, five each from East Godavari and Krishna districts, four each from Guntur and Nellore districts, three each from Srikakulam and West Godavari districts, and one each from Anantapur, Kadapa, Visakhapatnam, and Vizianagaram districts. (ANI)

