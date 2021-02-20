Andhra Pradesh reports 54 new COVID-19 cases

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 54 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases in the state to 8,89,210.



According to the state health department, there have been 70 recoveries in the last 24 hours and the total recoveries have gone up to 8,81,439.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 604.

No death due to COVID-19 has been reported in the last 24 hours in that state and the death toll remains at 7,167.

Union Health Ministry has said that 13,993 new COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

